Sale (11-3) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings to earn the win over the Giants on Wednesday.

Sale has allowed just one run in each of his last three starts, though he was unlucky to come away with just two wins in that span. His 11 wins rank first in the National League, and Sale is tied with Kansas City's Seth Lugo for the major-league lead. Sale is now at a 2.71 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 127:19 K:BB through 99.2 innings over 16 starts this season. The southpaw's next start is projected to be on the road in Arizona.