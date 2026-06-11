Braves' Connor Thomas: Returns from internal brace surgery

Thomas (elbow) has posted an 0.79 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB over 11.1 innings across six appearances (one start) with Triple-A Gwinnett since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list May 22.

Thomas made his MLB debut last season with Milwaukee, which selected him in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft. The 28-year-old southpaw made just two appearances for the Brewers before hitting the shelf with an elbow injury that he ultimately addressed with a season-ending internal brace surgery in late July. After electing free agency over the winter, Thomas joined Atlanta on a minor-league deal in November and has gotten off to a nice start with his new organization since finishing up his rehab from surgery.