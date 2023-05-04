Dodd (2-1) allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over six innings, earning the win over Miami on Thursday.

Jorge Soler accounted for the damage on Dodd's line, tagging him for a two-run home run in the first inning and an RBI double in the fifth. It was a solid outing for Dodd, who replaced Kyle Wright (shoulder) in Atlanta's rotation for this game. He owns a 6.46 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings across three starts this season, but it was confirmed that he was only used for a spot start Thursday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionreports. Dodd will likely be a candidate to start May 16 against the Rangers, the next time Atlanta will need a fifth starter.