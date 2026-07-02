Braves' Eric Hartman: First 20-30 player at any level

Hartman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored for High-A Rome on Wednesday.

It's a modest single-game line, but the long ball made Hartman the first player this year at any level to reach 20 homers and 30 steals -- and he's done it in just 71 games. The 20-year-old has rocketed up prospect lists this season while producing a .290/.357/.559 slash line that comes with a respectable 22.7 percent strikeout rate. Per Jesse Borek of MLB.com, Ronald Acuna was the last Atlanta minor-leaguer to record a 20-30 campaign in 2017, while Eric Davis with the Reds in 1987 is the only major-leaguer to reach those milestones more quickly in a season since 1900.