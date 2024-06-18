Wall went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's win over the Tigers.

The 28-year-old drove home Atlanta's first run of the night in the seventh inning with a two-out single. Wall was making his first start of the season in the majors -- he made two appearances off the bench in April before being sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett -- and he could be in line for consistent playing time as a strong-side platoon partner for Ramon Laureano, with Atlanta missing both Ronald Acuna (knee) and Michael Harris (hamstring) from its usual starting outfield. Wall was slashing .287/.393/.415 with four homers and 10 steals in 44 games for Gwinnett.