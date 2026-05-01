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Braves' Hunter Stratton: Recalled from Triple-A
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Atlanta recalled Stratton from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Stratton holds a 4.50 ERA and 18:9 K:BB over 12 innings out of the Gwinnett bullpen this season. The 29-year-old will give Atlanta a fresh bullpen arm as it heads into a weekend series in Colorado.
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