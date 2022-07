Atlanta has selected Ritchie with the 35th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

An athletic 19-year-old right-hander from Washington, Ritchie is 6-foot-2, 185 pounds and is known for his hard slider. That devastating breaking ball pairs well with his plus fastball that can touch 97 mph. Ritchie also throws a curveball and a changeup that lag behind.