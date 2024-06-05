Kelenic was removed from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox with a possible right wrist injury, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Kelenic made a terrific diving catch in the bottom of the sixth inning but rolled over his wrist in the process. He initially remained in the game and made another catch in left field in the bottom of the seventh but was then lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth. Atlanta was trailing 8-0 at the time, so the team could just be playing things cautiously with Kelenic. The club should over an update on its left fielder after the game.