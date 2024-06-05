Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said that Kelenic (wrist) is expected to be fine after being removed from Wednesday's 9-0 loss to the Red Sox, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Kelenic went hitless in two at-bats before leaving the game.

Kelenic was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning after tweaking his right wrist on a diving catch earlier in the game. However, the outfielder tested out the strength of the wrist and also had X-rays after the contest, and everything checked out fine. Kelenic will be re-evaluated prior to Thursday's game against the Nationals, but he's not expected to miss any starts.