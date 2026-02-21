Gil has drawn comparisons to former Atlanta shortstop Rafael Furcal with his energy and speed early in camp, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Furcal was the 2000 NL Rookie of the Year and a three-time All-Star over a 14-year big-league career, but while he was generously listed at 5-foot-8 during his playing days, Gil stands 6-foot-1 and is still growing into his athletic frame. The 19-year-old began to tap into his upside at the plate last year at Single-A Augusta, slashing .258/.352/.378 with seven homers and 50 steals in 64 attempts over 100 games. Another step forward in 2026 could see Gil soar up the ladder and have him knocking on the door of a big-league debut.