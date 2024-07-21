Ozuna went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader split against the Cardinals.

After going 1-for-4 in the matinee, Ozuna piled up 855 feet worth of long balls off Sonny Gray in the nightcap, accounting for half of the four homers Atlanta slugged off the right-hander in a losing effort. Ozuna has hit safely in eight straight games, and through 62 plate appearances in July he's slashing .328/.355/.724 with seven home runs and 12 RBI. The 33-year-old needs to go yard twice more in 2024 to record the third 30-homer campaign of his career, and he's on pace to top the career-high 40 he launched just last season.