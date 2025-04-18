Ozuna (hip) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Friday's contest versus the Twins.
Ozuna missed the entirety of this week's series in Toronto because of hip inflammation, but he's apparently feeling better after a few days of rest. The 34-year-old has cracked three homers while putting up a 1.008 OPS in his first 15 games this season.
