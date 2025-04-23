Ozuna went 0-for-1 with four walks in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.
Ozuna never crossed him despite reaching base four times Tuesday. It was his third straight game with a walk and his third game this season drawing at least three walks. Ozuna has now reached base 11 times over his last four games. He's hitting .317/.500/.540 with four homers, nine RBI, 13 runs and a 23:18 BB:K in 86 plate appearances.
More News
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Out until Friday with inflamed hip•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Nursing minor leg injury•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Belts third homer•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Adds walk-off homer to hot stretch•
-
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: First homer of season in win•