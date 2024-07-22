Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that an MRI cleared Fried of any soft-tissue damage before he was placed on the 15-day injured list with left forearm neuritis, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Though anything forearm- or elbow-related for a pitcher always brings some level of concern, the fact that Fried avoided a ligament, tendon or muscular injury following his MRI offers hope that he'll steer clear of extended absence. At the same time, Snitker said that Fried is without an official timeline for a return from the IL and won't resume throwing until his symptoms have dissipated. Fried's injury first cropped up when he felt something in his forearm while warming up for the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but the southpaw was still able to make a one-inning appearance in relief for the National League.