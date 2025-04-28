Fried (5-0) earned the win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings.

Fried gave up two hits and two walks in the first frame but limited the damage to one run. He settled in over the next five innings and retired the last eight batters he faced (including three strikeouts) to earn his fourth quality start of the season. Fried has a 1.43 ERA and 1.06 WHIP, which ranks third and 14th in the American League, respectively, among qualified starters. He'll look for a sixth-straight win in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Rays.