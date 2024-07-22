Alvarez will start at second base and bat second Monday versus the Reds in his major-league debut.

Alvarez is not only taking Ozzie Albies' (wrist) spot at second base following his first major-league promotion, he's also assuming Albies' spot in Atlanta's batting order. The 21-year-old infielder earned a call-up after slashing .293/.401/.417 with seven home runs and 21 stolen bases across 334 plate appearances between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett. Alvarez will need to hold off Whit Merrifield for reps at second base, but he'll get the first crack at the keystone in Albies' absence.