Atlanta has selected Montgomery with the 161st overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4 high school catcher from California, Montgomery has a chance to provide above-average power from the right side. It's not clear that he will be able to stick behind the plate due to his big frame, but he has plenty of arm for the position. Montgomery isn't expected to develop a great hit tool and he has fringe-average speed.