Lopez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Lopez appears to have taken over as Atlanta's primary second baseman since Ozzie Albies (hamstring) landed on the injured list last week. While starting each of the past six games, Lopez went 5-for-17 with two walks, three RBI, one run and one stolen base. Each of those starts came against right-handed pitching, but the lefty-hitting Lopez will retreat to the bench Monday in favor of Vaughn Grissom while Atlanta opposes southpaw David Peterson.