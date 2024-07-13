Arcia went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

Arcia ended a couple of lengthy droughts, as he had gone 29 games since his last multi-hit effort and homer June 4. During the slump, the shortstop hit just .147 with four doubles and two RBI. He started the season well, but he's now at a .212/.246/.338 slash line with seven homers, 25 RBI, 27 runs scored, 18 doubles and no stolen bases over 88 contests. Arcia hasn't been challenged for his spot in the lineup, but that's mostly a testament to his reliable defense.