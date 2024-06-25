Manager Brian Snitker stated that the team will probably give Arcia (head) Tuesday off, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Arcia received fluids after leaving Monday's game due to dizziness and didn't appear to be feeling well in the clubhouse afterward, per Toscano. "Just probably dehydrated, I guess," said Snitker. "I don't know. I know they gave him fluids, so we'll probably put him down tomorrow and let him regroup and see where he's at." Zack Short would be the obvious choice for a start at shortstop Tuesday in Arcia's place.