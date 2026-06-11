Braves' Owen Carey: Returns from IL

Carey (heel) has gone 1-for-7 with a double and an 0:4 BB:K in two games since being reinstated from High-A Rome's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Carey had been on the shelf for just under two months due to a heel injury before being cleared to return to the Rome lineup after completing a six-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 19-year-old outfielder is slashing .250/.316/.423 with one home run and one stolen base over 57 plate appearances in the South Atlantic League this season.