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Braves' Owen Carey: Returns from IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carey (heel) has gone 1-for-7 with a double and an 0:4 BB:K in two games since being reinstated from High-A Rome's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Carey had been on the shelf for just under two months due to a heel injury before being cleared to return to the Rome lineup after completing a six-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 19-year-old outfielder is slashing .250/.316/.423 with one home run and one stolen base over 57 plate appearances in the South Atlantic League this season.

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