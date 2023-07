Albies went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Albies accounted for all of Atlanta's run production in the contest, launching a three-run shot off Boston starter Bryan Bello in the sixth inning. It was his second long ball in his past three contests following a 12-contest homerless drought between July 5 and July 22. Albies is tied for 11th in MLB with 24 home runs and ranks eighth with 72 RBI on the campaign.