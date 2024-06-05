Albies went 2-for-3 with a double, a three-run home run and an additional run during Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox.

Albies went yard for the first time in 22 games, plating Austin Riley and Marcel Ozuna in the sixth inning on a three-run shot off Kutter Crawford. He's been swinging a hot bat as of late, batting .324 with five doubles, six RBi and five runs scored in his last 10 games. After slugging a career-high 33 homers last season, Albies has just four round-trippers in 50 games in 2024 and his slugging percentage has dropped from .513 to .410.