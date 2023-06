Albies went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Albies only extra-base hit was a game-tying, two-run shot in the fourth inning. Sunday was his second four-hit performance of the year and it boosted his slash line to .257/.303/.473 with two steals and 24 extra-base hits through 59 games. The 26-year-old has produced four multi-hit performances while striking out just twice in his last 12 games.