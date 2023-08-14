Albies (hamstring) is absent from the lineup Monday versus the Yankees.
Albies was pulled from Sunday's series finale against the Mets due to cramping in his left hamstring. It's not a serious concern, but he'll grab some rest and treatment as the NL East leaders open a three-game set against the Yankees on Monday night in Atlanta. Nicky Lopez is playing second base and batting ninth.
