Atlanta announced Wednesday that Leon will join the big club for spring training as a non-roster invitee.

The 36-year-old Leon saw action in five games for Atlanta in 2025 before being outrighted off the 40-man roster following the season. After electing free agency in early October, he quickly re-signed with Atlanta on a new minor-league contract. Leon will serve as organizational depth behind the plate and will be a candidate to join the big club if Atlanta happens to be without either Drake Baldwin or Sean Murphy (hip) for any period of time.