Murphy (hip) is expected to be sidelined until sometime in May, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Murphy had surgery in September to repair a right hip labral tear and is slated to begin running exercises Tuesday. He should stay back at extended spring training while his team his team heads north ahead of Opening Day, with a rehab assignment likely kicking off in April. Once healthy, Murphy is expected to share catching duties with Drake Baldwin.

