Manager Walk Weiss said Tuesday that Murphy (finger) is expected to be sidelined at least eight weeks, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

The veteran backstop landed on the injured list earlier Tuesday due to a fractured left middle finger, which he sustained Sunday in just his fourth game of the season after opening the year on the injured list while rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Murphy's absence will extend into July and could push beyond the All-Star break. Drake Baldwin is poised to work as Atlanta's starting catcher, and the club signed Sandy Leon to fill the backup job.