Murphy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy received a breather Saturday, but Atlanta will give its top backstop another day off to begin its series with the Angels. The team hasn't provided any indication that Murphy is dealing with an injury, so his move to the bench for the second time in three days could just be a means of getting No. 2 catcher Travis d'Arnaud some extra work. Murphy could probably benefit from another day off anyway while he's gone cold coming out of the All-Star break; he's slashing .105/.227/.132 in his first 10 games of the second half.