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Manager Walt Weiss said Saturday that Murphy (hip) has resumed all baseball activities, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Weiss added that Murphy could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon if he continues to progress smoothly. The 31-year-old has spent the offseason recovering from surgery he underwent in September to repair a labral tear in his right hip and will likely need to spend multiple weeks in the minors once he's cleared to resume playing in games.

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