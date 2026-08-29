Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

The veteran catcher had gone just 5-for-30 (.167) over his first nine games in August after returning from a three-month absence due to a fractured finger, but Murphy has matched that hit total in the last two contests, with three of those hits (two doubles and a homer) going for extra bases. Two productive games doesn't erase the fact that he's managed a poor .198/.287/.378 slash line since the beginning of the 2024 campaign, but a healthy Murphy could be finding a groove as Atlanta gears up for the stretch run.