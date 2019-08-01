Greene confirmed Thursday that he will close for the Braves, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as Green compiled a shiny 1.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB in 38 innings with the Tigers prior to being traded to Atlanta. This is a best-case scenario for Greene, who keeps his ninth-inning gig while getting an upgrade in team context. Luke Jackson will move to a setup role as a result.