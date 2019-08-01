Braves' Shane Greene: Confirmed as closer
Greene confirmed Thursday that he will close for the Braves, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
This isn't all too surprising, as Green compiled a shiny 1.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB in 38 innings with the Tigers prior to being traded to Atlanta. This is a best-case scenario for Greene, who keeps his ninth-inning gig while getting an upgrade in team context. Luke Jackson will move to a setup role as a result.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...