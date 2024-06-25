Schwellenbach (1-3) took the loss Monday against the Cardinals, giving up four runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The rookie didn't pitch badly overall, but he lost focus in the third inning and allowed all four of the runs against him thanks to five hits and a wild pitch. It was the first time in five big-league starts that Schwellenbach hasn't issued a free pass, and he's gone three straight outings without serving up a homer, providing hope that he can provide some stability to the back of Atlanta's rotation. The 24-year-old right-hander lines up to make his next start at home this weekend against the Pirates.