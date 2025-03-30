Schwellenbach came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Padres. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four across six scoreless innings.

It was an outstanding 2025 debut for Schwellenbach, who constantly put batters behind with 13 first-pitch strikes and retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced after hitting Xander Bogaerts with a pitch in the second inning. Schwellenbach's efforts weren't enough to get the win, as Atlanta failed to generate any runs and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The 24-year-old right-hander had a strong spring training and that momentum certainly carried into his first start of the regular season Saturday. Schwellenbach is slated to pitch against the Marlins at home next week, where he will look to capture his first victory of the season.