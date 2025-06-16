Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Returns from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta activated Fairchild (finger) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Fairchild had been shelved since late May with a dislocated pinky finger but is ready to roll after going 5-for-12 in three rehab contests. He will see occasional playing time in the outfield against left-handed pitching.
More News
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Moves to injured list•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Likely to be sidelined•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Suffers dislocated finger•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Exits with finger injury•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Two hits, stolen base•