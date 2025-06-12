Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Starting rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fairchild (finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Fairchild went on the 10-day injured list two weeks ago with a dislocated pinky finger but has been cleared to play in rehab games. Since his absence has been brief, the outfielder shouldn't require too many rehab at-bats before being activated.
More News
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Moves to injured list•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Likely to be sidelined•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Suffers dislocated finger•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Exits with finger injury•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Two hits, stolen base•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Swipes bag in Thursday's start•