Merrifield is considered day-to-day after he had a finger on his right hand struck by an errant groundball while he was taking part in defensive drills prior to Monday's game against the Reds, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Merrifield has been cleared of a fracture, but he may be dealing with some soreness or bruising to the digit. Atlanta will likely look to stay away from Merrifield on Monday before re-evaluating his status prior to Tuesday's contest. Merrifield signed a one-year deal with Atlanta on Monday and is expected to serve as a utility player once he moves past the finger issue.