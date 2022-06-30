Smith struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

With Kenley Jansen (irregular heartbeat) on the injured list, A.J. Minter and Smith have split the last two save opportunities, each converting with a perfect inning. Atlanta's bullpen situation is likely to evolve into a committee for now, with Smith a part of that late-inning mix. He has three saves, nine holds, three blown saves and an 0-1 record to go with a 3.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB through 30 innings overall.