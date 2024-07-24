Atlanta selected Logue's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

In 18 Triple-A appearances (11 starts), Logue has posted a 3.08 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 69:20 K:BB over 73 innings. He'll now be called upon to provide extra depth for Atlanta's bullpen during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cincinnati. Allan Winans was optioned to Gwinnett to clear space on the active roster, and Michael Harris (hamstring) was moved to the 60-day injured list in order to free up a spot for Logue on the 40-man roster.