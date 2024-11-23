The Dodgers non-tendered Logue on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Logue signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in September just six days before being selected to make his season debut. After struggling in his two appearances for Los Angeles (four earned runs over two innings), he was sent back to Triple-A and will now look to latch on with another team in free agency. Given his 2.69 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in Triple-A last season, he should have no problem securing at least a minor-league deal.