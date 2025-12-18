Logue signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After posting a 7.20 ERA in 70 innings across three MLB seasons, Logue left for Korea in 2025 and finished his first year overseas with a 2.81 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 176 frames. The 29-year-old lefty toyed with the idea of returning stateside for the 2026 campaign but ultimately decided to remain in the KBO for another year. He could draw more interest from MLB clubs next winter if he continues to succeed in Korea.