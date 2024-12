Logue signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Logue turned in a 2.69 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 93.2 Triple-A innings last season. However, his 7.20 ERA in 70 career MLB frames likely made teams reluctant to bring him in after being non-tendered by the Dodgers in November, so the 28-year-old southpaw will now pursue another opportunity in Korea.