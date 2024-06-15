Uribe will undergo surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, MLB.com reports.

Uribe landed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Nashville last week with the knee issue and the decision has been made to go under the knife. Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said the extent of the damage won't be known until the surgery is performed, but "it could just be a light cleanup." The hope is that Uribe will be able to return later this season, but more will be known following the operation.