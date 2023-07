Toro was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Toro will return to the big leagues after being sent down June 14, producing a .337 average with 19 extra-base hits, including five homers, over 101 at-bats in 27 games with Nashville since his demotion. The 26-year-old will replace Jesse Winker (back) on the major-league roster after Winker was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.