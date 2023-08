Toro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 26-year-old was recalled from Nashville last week and appeared in three games while up with the big club, going 4-for-10 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and three runs. Toro could return to the majors later in the season when the Brewers need infield depth.