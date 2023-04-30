Houser (groin) worked five innings and struck out three while giving up three earned runs on three hits and two walks Friday in his most recent rehab start for Triple-A Nashville.

Over the course of his four rehab starts, Houser has posted a 3.07 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, and after covering five innings and 80 pitches Friday, he appears to be fully stretched out for a starting role. According to Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Sunday that Houser's role upon returning from the 15-day injured list is to be determined, but it could hinge on how Colin Rea performs in his start Sunday against the Angels. If Rea struggles, Houser could replace him in the rotation as soon as the Brewers' upcoming series in Colorado that begins Tuesday.