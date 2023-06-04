Houser (2-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing a run on six hits over 7 innings against the Reds. He struck out two.

Houser has held opponents to one run or fewer in three of his last four outings. He blanked Cincinnati for six innings Sunday, allowing a lone run on Jake Fraley's solo home run in the seventh. Houser's ERA is down to 3.45 with a 1.44 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB across six starts (31.1 innings). The 30-year-old right-hander is currently lined up for a solid matchup with the A's at home in his next outing.