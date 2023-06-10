Houser (2-2) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks over four-plus innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Oakland.

The Athletics jumped on Houser early Friday, putting three runs on the board in the first inning followed by another in the second and fifth frames. He's coughed up 12 earned runs over his last three starts, spiking his ERA from 2.25 to 4.33 in the process. Houser also owns a lackluster 23:11 K:BB through 35.1 frames. He's currently projected to face the Pirates at home next week.