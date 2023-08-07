Sousa (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Sousa had been on the IL since June 9 with left shoulder nerve irritation, but he's healthy again after he recently completed a four-appearance rehab assignment between Nashville and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The southpaw reliever has only made two appearances in the majors this season and coughed up two earned runs in both of those outings. He'll likely need to enjoy an extended run of success in Nashville before he gets another look with the Brewers.