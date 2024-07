The Brewers have selected Burke with the 34th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting first baseman who starred at Tennessee, Burke is a strong, physical player at 6-foot-3, 236 pounds. He is a good athlete for his size and stole 11 bases while hitting 20 homers and slashing .379/.449/.702 as a junior. Burke also logged a .955 OPS with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League in 2022, which is extra impressive considering he was just 19 at the time.